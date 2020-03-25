With local chambers of commerce having to postpone or cancel all forthcoming events, the business networking organizations are trying new ways to keep members engaged during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber has created an online radio series that will provide advice to chamber members on how their businesses can survive the coronavirus pandemic.

The program has been created through a partnership between the chamber; Business Radio X, an internet station that pre-records enterprise-based content for its website; and the Sandy Springs Innovation Center. All interviews will be conducted at the Business Radio X studio within the Innovation Center at 1000 Abernathy Road.

The first episode, found here, includes Michael Robertson, Executive Director of the Innovation Center and SSPC President Tom Mahaffey, where they share resources and best practices for small businesses adapting to the unprecedented change in economic conditions brought on by COVID-19.

“What we’re trying to do is help small businesses survive this pandemic and finding people that have information that will help the small businesses survive,” Robertson said.

Future episodes will include advice from leading firms specializing in accounting, banking, finance, marketing, social media, supply chain and other areas of concern for businesses. Robertson said he has gotten a positive response from the community and plans to do several episodes as a part of the series.

The Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber is offering teleconferences through its website and offered a survey to members to collect data about what businesses need the most help with during the pandemic.

“We are using this data to collectively see where strengths and weaknesses lie while allowing us to implement group and individual strategies to help those who respond,” Chamber President Stephanie Freeman said in an email.

The teleconferences run through the end of the month and are open to the public. The topics include “How to Manage a Work-From-Home Workforce,” “Economic Injury Disaster Loan – Eligibility for Small Business Owners,” and “COVID-19 Legislation: What Do Employers Need to Know?”

“Through our efforts, we hope to not only help them sustain but also thrive in the future knowing that the way business has been conducted in the past is not the way of the future,” Freeman said in an email.

For more information, visit business.perimeterchamber.com.