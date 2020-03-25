MARTA will reduce service starting March 30 and suspend collection of fares on buses starting March 26 as ridership declines due to coronavirus (COVID-19). The move also comes to help protect its staff and promote social distancing during the pandemic.

Beginning Thursday, March 26, bus customers will enter and exit using the rear doors only, except for customers who require the accessibility ramp. Also, because the Breeze farebox is located at the front door, MARTA is suspending fare collection on buses. For customers transferring to and from the rail system, fares will be paid at the rail stations.

Beginning Monday, March 30, MARTA will reduce bus service by approximately 30 percent. All bus routes will continue to operate, but with fewer buses on each route. The exception is on routes with the heaviest ridership — 15, 39, 5, 121, 196, 73, 110, 78, 83, and 89 — which will have buses added to help with social distancing. The 39 is the route that serves much of Buford Highway through Doraville, Chamblee and Brookhaven.

Rail service will operate on a weekend schedule beginning March 30, except for start time which will remain the regular weekday start time to complement bus service. Also, all Red and Gold Line trains will go to the airport, and Green Line trains will turn back at King Memorial. Due to extremely low ridership, MARTA is closing Mercedes-Benz/State Farm Arena/GWCC rail station. Trains will not stop at this rail station beginning Monday.

MARTA will perform deep cleaning, repair work, painting, and other small projects at the rail station during this temporary closure. Additionally, the Atlanta Streetcar in Downtown will operate on a Sunday schedule beginning March 30.

MARTA is also closing public restrooms at low-utilization rail stations beginning tomorrow. Public restrooms will remain open at College Park, Doraville, Five Points, H.E. Holmes, Indian Creek, Lindbergh, and North Springs rail stations.

Updated bus and rail service information will be available on itsmarta.com, MARTA’s On The Go app, @MARTASERVICE on Twitter, @MARTAtransit on Facebook, digital boards throughout the system, and communicated through announcements on buses, trains, and at rail stations.