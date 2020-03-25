The city of Sandy Springs has delayed the City Green Live 2020 concert series because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our first responsibility and priority is to the health and safety of our citizens and our staff,” Mayor Rusty Paul said in a press release. “At this time, our focus is on mitigating exposure of our residents to COVID-19, which includes a call that residents stay at home and keep a distance when they are out handling the necessities to ensure the safety of their loved ones.”

All shows scheduled for April and May are canceled. The city will evaluate June events over the next few weeks, the release said.

People who have purchased tables for the April and May events will be automatically refunded onto the method of payment they used to purchase, the release said.

The Friday night summer concert series held at City Green, a park at City Springs at 1 Galambos Way, was to begin its 2020 season on April 24.

For more information, visit citysprings.com.