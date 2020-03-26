The city of Atlanta has launched a website and text service called “ATLSTRONG” that rounds up Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ emergency orders and assistance programs related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The website is atlstrong.org. To subscribe to the text service, text “ATLCOVID19” to 888777.

So far, the website contains information about avoiding the spread of the coronavirus and some of the assistance available to businesses.

Performance of the website on its first day, March 26, was slow at times, especially on the Firefox browser.