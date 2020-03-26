The Buckhead Community Improvement District says there’s one upside to pandemic shutdowns: faster repaving of local streets.

“There is some shining hope in the world,” said Tony Peters, director of capital projects and programs for the self-taxing group of commercial property owners, in a paving discussion at its March 25 board meeting.

The shutdowns of many businesses mean low levels of traffic, Peters said, while paving remains an “essential” business under Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ emergency order. So paving contractor C.W. Matthews is “going full bore” on local streets, recently completing three within four days, he said.

That means some roadways scheduled for repaving this summer may be done faster. They include sections of Lenox and Piedmont roads, Wiecua Road and East Paces Ferry Road between Roxboro Road and Lenox Square.