A program to support artists through the pandemic by selling yard signs of Dunwoody’s iconic “Everything Will Be OK” mural has raised more than $30,000 and expanded to parts of Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville and Sandy Springs.

“Amazing,” said Alan Mothner, CEO of the Spruill Center for the Arts, which organized the effort with CREATE Dunwoody and Custom Signs Today. “[The] outpouring of support is really beautiful.”

Their effort is selling the signs for $20, with $15 going to the assistance fund, and purely monetary donations are accepted as well. Mothner said 1,600 signs have been sold so far.

The yard sign program began early this week exclusively in Dunwoody’s main 30338 ZIP code, where volunteers could deliver and install the signs to avoid contact with other people.

Now it has expanded to two other ZIP codes: 30360, which includes part of Doraville north of I-285; and 30350, which includes the Sandy Springs panhandle and part of its North End.

To buy a sign or make a donation, see the CREATE Dunwoody website at createdunwoody.org.

And the Brookhaven Arts Festival is acquiring a limited number of signs to distribute in Brookhaven and Chamblee. According to a social media post, the organization will sell the signs in groups of five, so that buyers can install them in others’ yards to limit contact.

For information about the Brookhaven effort, see its Facebook post here.

Mothner said that information for artists and art teachers about how to apply for the relief funding will be available soon on the CREATE Dunwoody website.