The economic fallout of business shutdowns for the coronavirus pandemic have left many workers with legal questions about leases, unemployment benefits and other issues. Some free advice on navigating these issues is now available.

The Atlanta Legal Aid Society offers free legal representing in civil cases to low-income people around metro Atlanta. The organization has closed its physical offices at least through March 30, but continues to work remotely and take new clients.

Atlanta Legal Aid has posted a guide to Georgia eviction law online here. It also has a general roundup of COVID-19 information and assistance online here.

In general, Atlanta Legal Aid helps people in such areas as housing, debt collection, domestic violence and healthcare access. For more about the organization and how to apply for representation, see its website here.

HKM Employment Attorneys, a national law firm with an Atlanta office in Buckhead, is offering free information about employees’ rights in Georgia during the pandemic.

The firm has set up an “Atlanta Coronavirus Response Employee Hotline and Resource Center.” That includes a dedicated webpage, updated as information changes, about such issues as the new federal regulations on medical leave and sick pay; laws about furloughs and terminations; and how unemployment applications work.

The website also addresses such questions as what compensation is available for workers who must stay home with their children during school closures; whether employers can require employees to work from home; and whether workers can be required to have their temperatures taken as a condition for coming to work.

The website is available at hkm.com/atlanta/coronavirus. The hotline is 404-777-6072 or via email at atlantacoronavirus@hkm.com. The firm says that individual responses may not be possible, but that key issues will be addressed on the website.