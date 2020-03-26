Fulton County Schools spring registration for prekindergarten, kindergarten and new first graders will be conducted virtually throughout the district on May 6 and 7.

Only parents of new kindergarten and first-grade students need to register on these dates, according to a press release. Kindergarten and new student registration is ongoing online.

It is not necessary for parents of currently enrolled Pre-K students to use the online process for kindergarten registration, the release said.

For more information, visit fultonschools.org/kindergarten.