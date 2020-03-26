Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order closing all public schools through April 24. Students may return to school on April 27.

“Throughout this process, we will continue to seek the advice of public health officials, school leaders, and families to ensure the health and safety of the educational community,” Kemp said in a press release. “As we approach April 24, 2020, we ask for continued patience and flexibility since circumstances may change, but we encourage families to stay strong and follow the guidance of federal, state, and local leaders in the weeks ahead.”

Local districts in Atlanta, DeKalb County and Fulton County were already in indefinite closures.