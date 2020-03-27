Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued a revised stay-at-home and business closure order that exempts even more trades and professions.

Bottoms’ original 14-day pandemic emergency order, which took effect March 24, included many exemptions for “essential” activities and businesses.

The revised order, issued March 27, adds the following to the “essential” businesses list: package stores, including liquor stores and wine shops; bike shops; print shops; and the insurance industry. And residents are now allowed to travel to work in the landscaping business.