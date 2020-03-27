The coronavirus pandemic is forcing local farmers markets to adjust their seasons. The Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs markets are postponed, while Buckhead’s Peachtree Road market already opened March 7 and is planning to come back from a pandemic hiatus. And some vendors are offering curbside pickup and delivery options to shoppers.

Brookhaven

The Brookhaven Farmers Market, which normally falls on Saturdays April through November at 1375 Fernwood Circle, was to open on April 4 for the 2020 season. The opening day has been postponed until further notice, according to a post on the market’s Facebook page.

“Our goal is to open the market as soon as safely possible,” the post said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide a new opening date once the city of Brookhaven provides further guidance.”

The market is encouraging residents to support local vendors from a distance with curbside pickup and delivery options.

Buckhead

The Peachtree Road Farmers Market in Buckhead runs from March 7 through December 12 on Saturdays at The Cathedral of St. Phillip at 2744 Peachtree Road. The market was open on March 14, closed on March 21 and according to the website, the market will only be doing preorder sales on March 28.

The market plans to reopen on April 4 “with modifications.” The website did not list what the modifications are. The market did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under a March 24 emergency order from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, farmers markets can still operate, but customers must be kept at least 6 feet away from each other.

Dunwoody

The Dunwoody Farmers Market, which normally falls at Brook Run Park at 4770 N. Peachtree Road on Saturdays April through October, was set to open on April 4 but the opening day has been postponed with a tentative opening date of May 23, according to a post on the market’s Facebook page.

“We were informed today that the City of Dunwoody Parks & Recreation Department has requested the suspension of all activities within the parks until May 18th,” a March 16 post read.

The market is posting vendors offering curbside pickup and delivery on its Facebook page, here.

Sandy Springs

The Heritage Sandy Springs Farmers Market, which normally falls on Saturdays April through December at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, was set to open on April 11. On March 23, the city of Sandy Springs announced that all city parks were closed indefinitely. Since the market is held at a city park, the opening day for the 2020 season has been postponed until the parks reopen, according to city spokesperson Sharon Kraun.