The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Ga. 400 ramp closures
March 27 and April 1-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
March 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to Hammond Drive closed.
April 1-3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road eastbound closed.
April 2-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Ga. 400 lane closures
March 27 and April 1-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between I-285 and Hammond Drive, one right lane.
I-285 ramp closures
April 1-3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed.
I-285 lane closures
April 2-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ga. 400 and Perimeter Center Parkway, two right lanes.
Mount Vernon Highway closures
March 27-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Barfield Road.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures
March 27 and April 1-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures
March 27 and April 2-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Other traffic changes
On March 27 and April 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.