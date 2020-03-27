The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

March 27 and April 1-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

March 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to Hammond Drive closed.

April 1-3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road eastbound closed.

April 2-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

March 27 and April 1-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between I-285 and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

I-285 ramp closures

April 1-3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

April 2-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ga. 400 and Perimeter Center Parkway, two right lanes.

Mount Vernon Highway closures

March 27-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Barfield Road.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

March 27 and April 1-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

March 27 and April 2-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Other traffic changes

On March 27 and April 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.