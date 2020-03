The Dunwoody City Council will consider Mayor Lynn Deutsch’s recent shelter-in-place order at a special called meeting March 30.

The possible ratification of the shelter-in-place provision, which is a revision of previous emergency orders, was the only item on the agenda as of March 29.

The meeting will be held via teleconference at 5 p.m. The public can join by visiting zoom.us/j/904310931 or on iPhone one-tap at 19292056099, 904310931#.