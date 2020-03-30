Construction of a Hyatt hotel next to Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall is scheduled to begin soon for a 2022 opening.

The “Hyatt Centric” boutique brand hotel was announced for an April start just prior to the coronavirus pandemic. The timeline could be affected by the city’s temporary emergency order restricting certain businesses.

The hotel will be 218 rooms — down slightly from the originally planned 221 — and 16 stories tall. Its site is 3301 Lenox Parkway, behind the mall and along Ga. 400 and the PATH400 multiuse trail at the George C. Bynum Jr. Pedestrian Bridge. The 1-acre site is currently a lot frequently used to store dumpsters.

The hotel will have 4,500 square feet of meeting space; a pool and a fitness center; and a rooftop terrace, bar and restaurant, according to a press release.

The local developer is Alpharetta-based Songy Highroads, which has a Buckhead office.