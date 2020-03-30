The Dunwoody City Council has ratified Mayor Lynn Deutsch’s shelter-in-place order, ordering residents to stay home through April 15 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The order has been in effect since midnight on March 28.

The decision was made at a March 30 virtual council meeting. The order follows similar but varied orders from Gov. Brian Kemp; DeKalb County; and the cities of Atlanta and Brookhaven.

“I want to thank our residents for really doing a tremendous job of trying to socially distance I know this is really hard stuff,” Deutsch said at the meeting. “We get back to normal when people are staying at home as much as possible.”

“Try to stay home or not visit or at least maintain that 6 feet distance, right?” City Councilmember Joe Seconder said at the meeting.

The order is now incorporated as a part of the city’s emergency ordinance and has nothing new in content to the order passed by Deutsch on March 28.

According to city spokesperson Jennifer Boettcher, there was no question of the legality of the mayor’s original declaration.

“The Council met to ratify the emergency order,” Boettcher said. “It was a procedural matter.”

Under the shelter-in-place order, residents must stay at home unless they are engaging in “essential activities” or government services. And regardless, they must remain at least 6 feet apart when in public. People who are homeless are exempt but “strongly urged” to find shelter.

“Essential activities” include: obtaining supplies or services necessary for health and safety for people and pets; obtaining food and household goods; outdoor activity, such as walking or jogging; working or patronizing any businesses that is allowed to remain open under previous orders; caring for a family member or pet.