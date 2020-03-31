An “#ATLSTRONG Fund” donation campaign to support Atlanta residents and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic has been launched by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the United Way of Greater Atlanta.

“Families across Atlanta are facing uncertainty and seemingly insurmountable challenges due to this pandemic,” said Bottoms in a press release. “As a community, we must provide relief to those most in need. Thank you to the United Way of Greater Atlanta for their assistance in meeting these critical needs.”

The fund’s priorities are listed generally as:

Food security for Atlanta’s children and seniors;

Support for individuals experiencing homelessness;

Small business assistance;

Emergency assistance for Atlantans suffering financial hardship due to the pandemic, such as loss of income, rent or utility assistance.

The donations are tax-deductible. For more information, see the secure donation website here.