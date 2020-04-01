Atlanta Public Schools will provide families with a week’s worth of groceries for the duration of spring break, April 6 through April 10, at five campuses. The district’s former several-days-a-week distribution is now being reduced to one day with 10 meals handed out at once.

APS will be offering the grocery pickup on April 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at:

Bunche Middle School, 1925 Niskey Lake Road

Cleveland Avenue Elementary School, 2672 Old Hapeville Road

Douglass High School, 225 Hamilton E Holmes Drive

Phoenix Academy, 256 Clifton Street

Sylvan Hills Middle School, 1461 Sylvan Road

Beginning April 13, food distribution will be once a week on Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon by drive-thru or walk-up.

Students will be provided with five breakfast and five lunch meals each Monday. Student breakfast and lunch meals will be available at:

Booker T. Washington High School, 45 Whitehouse Drive

Bunche Middle School, 1925 Niskey Lake Road

Cleveland Avenue Elementary School, 2672 Old Hapeville Road

Douglass High School, 225 Hamilton E Holmes Drive

Hope-Hill Elementary School, 112 Boulevard

King Middle School, 545 Hill Street

Phoenix Academy, 256 Clifton Street

Sylvan Hills Middle School, 1461 Sylvan Road

Thomasville Heights Elementary School, 1820 Henry Thomas Drive

Young Middle School, 3116 Benjamin E Mays Drive

APS bus delivery is available on middle-school bus routes in the Carver, Douglass, Jackson, Mays, South Atlanta, Therrell and Washington clusters.

A bag of weekly groceries will be available at Bunche Middle, Cleveland Avenue Elementary, Douglass High, Phoenix Academy, and Sylvan Hills Middle.

For more information, visit atlantapublicschools.us.

In addition, the Atlanta Community Food Bank has more than 50 sites for food distribution. Click here to see the full list​ of food distribution sites through the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

The city’s Centers of Hope Afterschool Meal Program, which provides dinner and a snack to APS students at various recreation centers, is operating on a modified schedule, running Mondays through Fridays, 4-6 p.m. The locations include Buckhead’s Peachtree Hills Recreation Center, 308 Peachtree Hills Ave. For a full list and more information about the program, see the website here.