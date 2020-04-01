The Atlanta Police Department reported four officers or staff members diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus disease as of March 27. Meanwhile, other local police departments report no cases on their forces so far.

APD’s first known COVID-19 case was an officer who worked at police headquarters downtown. APD is declining to say where the other affected employees worked, citing privacy. APD’s ability to police the city is not affected, the department says.

The Brookhaven and Dunwoody police departments have not had any officers tested for or diagnosed with COVID-19, according to spokespeople.

Sandy Springs Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Salvador Ortega said he could not directly address testing and diagnoses, citing privacy law. But, he added, “I can tell you that our shifts are fully staffed and have not been affected by COVID-19 as of today [March 30].”

All local police departments have adopted tactics to reduce potentially contagious contact with the public, including the optional release with a citation of low-level arrestees.