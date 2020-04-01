Gov. Brian Kemp will issue a statewide shelter-in-place order and order public schools to remain closed through the end of the school year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, he announced April 1 in a televised press conference.

The shelter-in-place order will run April 3 through 13, Kemp said. He said details are in the works and will be announced April 2. Kemp had been under political pressure to issue such an order, including from some local cities. Controversy arose when his chief of staff recently blasted such orders as an “overreach.”

Kemp previously ordered schools to remain closed through April 24. He will now extend that order.

Kemp presented the changes as in response to new information about the virus being contagious without symptoms for longer than previously known.