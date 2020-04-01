A rabid raccoon was found March 28 in the area of Gainsborough Drive and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road on the Brookhaven/Chamblee border, according to DeKalb County.

The area where the raccoon was found is about a quarter-mile from Dunwoody’s Georgetown neighborhood as well.

Rabies is a fatal viral disease spread through saliva, typically by animal bites. Animals can be infected at any time of year.

Residents should make sure pets are up to date for preventative vaccination and should eliminate outdoor feeding stations and access to garbage cans, DeKalb County said in a press release. Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by an animal should seek medical attention immediately. DeKalb County Animal Control will trap a wild animal suspected of being rabid only if a person or pet was bitten or scratched by it.

For more information or to report any animal bite, contact DeKalb County Animal Control at 404-294-2996 and select option 2 in the phone menu.