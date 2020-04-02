The Fulton County Board of Commissioners has approved legislation to allocate emergency funding in the amount of $10 million to provide emergency support for community-related services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislation, drafted by Chairman Robb Pitts, was approved unanimously at an April 1 meeting, and all members signed on as co-sponsors, a press release said.

In a March letter, Pitts had asked the County Manager Dick Anderson to search the approved 2020 budget to find money to help some of the most vulnerable citizens, the release said.

“Our citizens are hurting and need financial assistance now,” Pitts said in the release.

The money will be used for senior services; homelessness; and relief in the form of loans to small businesses, including arts groups, the release said.

“This money is to be used for direct services to our citizens and distributed as quickly as possible,” Pitts said in the release. “Time is of the essence.”