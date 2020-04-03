Kevin Abel, a Sandy Springs resident and State Transportation Board member, is hosting a virtual concert April 5 to raise money for the Community Assistance Center.

The concert, dubbed Corona-Aid, will feature Kevin Abel’s son, Eric Abel, a graduate of North Springs High School in Sandy Springs, and six of his fellow classmates from Georgia Tech and the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

“They are from all over the place,” Abel said.

The concert will be conducted virtually via the app Zoom on Sunday, April 5 at 5 p.m. and streamed live on Abel’s Facebook page here.

All proceeds go directly to the CAC, which aids people in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs with emergency food and living expenses.

Abel said originally, he planned to have people make a donation and obtain a link to the concert, but now, he has decided to make it public and will conduct the concert like a telethon.

“We have made $15,000 so far,” Abel said. “We just want to raise as much money as we can.”

To donate to the fund, click here.