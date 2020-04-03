Six local long-term care facilities for seniors and others are among 47 statewide with COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

DPH said it will release an updated list of such facilities weekly. No other details are available under privacy laws, DPH said.

The local facilities include: Berman Commons in Dunwoody; Lenbrook in Buckhead; Orchard at Brookhaven; and Sandy Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center. In addition, two facilities directly on the Brookhaven border are on the list: King’sBridge Retirement Community and PruittHealth of Brookhaven.

Jewish HomeLife, the operator of Berman Commons, previously reported that four residents and six staff member there had tested positive for COVID-19.

Jewish HomeLife also reported two residents in two of its independent living facilities had tested positive. The state’s list does not include independent living facilities.

Gov. Brian Kemp previously said he will deploy National Guard troops to senior care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks to assist with cleaning and other procedures. The Governor’s Office did not respond to questions about whether that included local facilities. Jewish HomeLife spokesperson Shari Bayer previously said the nonprofit was unaware of the order. “We are in good shape at Berman Commons, but I’m sure there are other facilities that could use the assistance,” she said.