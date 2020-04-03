The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road ramp closures

April 7-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

April 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

April 3 and 7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road closed.

April 3-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

April 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, one right lane.

April 3-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Mount Vernon Highway and Abernathy Road, three left lanes.

April 6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Long Island Drive, various lanes.

April 7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Mount Vernon Highway, two right lanes.

April 7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, two right lanes.

April 8-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes.

April 8-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Mount Vernon Highway, two left lanes.

April 8-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, three left lanes.

April 10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Mount Vernon Highway, three right lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

April 8-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

April 3-5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ga. 400 and Perimeter Center Parkway, two right lanes.

April 4, 5 a.m.-6 p.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.

April 7-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes.

April 7-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

Lake Forrest Drive closures

April 8-10, 6-11 a.m., closed between Allen Road and Northwood Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

April 3-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

April 3-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Roswell Road lane closures

April 4-5, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., southbound between Allen Road and Northwood Drive, one right lane.

Other traffic changes

On April 7-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On April 7-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On April 8 and 10, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On April 8 and 10, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On April 8 and 10, 1:30-2 p.m., Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.