Two people seeking a room at a Brookhaven hotel after being forced out of their home by a carbon monoxide leak were turned away for lacking a nonexistent “essential traveler letter” document in a misunderstanding of a state shelter-in-place order.

A regional manager for the Hilton hotel chain apologized for the April 3 incident after receiving a letter about it from Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst, who says the city will send a notice to all hotels.

“I have not heard of any policies like that,” said Jim Sprouse, executive director of the Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association, a hotel trade organization. “Hotels are there to provide accommodations for those who need it.”

The Brookhaven incident happened the same day Gov. Brian Kemp issued the statewide shelter-in-place order, restricting people to going out for “essential” services and “necessary” travel.

“The governor’s order does not require a letter for anyone,” said Governor’s Office spokesperson Candice Broce.

The incident came as part of efforts by Los Vecinos de Buford Highway, a tenant organizing group, to assist people affected by a carbon monoxide leak at the Bloom at Dresden Park apartments in Chamblee. The apartment’s management did not immediately respond to a comment request.

The leak began the weekend of March 28 and hospitalized several residents in 10 units of the complex, according to Rebekah Cohen Morris, the housing director at Los Vecinos, who is also a Doraville City Council member. Residents were allowed to return April 1, but the carbon monoxide issue returned, and firefighters ordered residents out on April 2, she said.

Most of the tenants found people to stay with temporarily, Cohen Morris said. But two roommates could not: a woman with a 1-year-old child and an attorney from Nicaragua who is seeking political asylum. The attorney asked for help.

“I was like, ‘OK, we’ll get you guys a hotel,'” said Cohen Morris. She said she is in a Hilton membership program and made an online reservation at the Hilton-owned Hampton Inn at 1975 North Druid Hills Road, just off Buford Highway.

But when Cohen Morris arrived at the hotel with the roommates, she said, two desk workers refused to register them.

“They were like, ‘You need a letter that states that you’re an essential traveler — you need an essential travel letter.’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?'” recalled Cohen Morris.

She said she explained the situation and said, “It’s either we stay here or they’re on the street.” The employees still refused and suggested a hotel in Decatur instead, Cohen Morris said. No supervisor was available.

Cohen Morris said in the end, she let the roommates stay her house overnight.

Ernst, Brookhaven’s mayor, saw Cohen Morris complain about the situation on social media. He wrote a letter to Linda Williams, an area regional manager for the chain.

“I know these are hard time for everyone and people are just trying to do their best. However, this situation is not necessarily the best one can do,” he wrote.

“I sincerely apologize as I’m sure there was some confusion on last evening, as this was the first day of the mandated ordinance for the state,” responded Williams in an email.

Williams declined to comment and said no one else with the chain was available. Hilton’s corporate spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We really appreciate John Ernst writing [the letter],” Cohen Morris said.

Ernst said he has not heard similar complaints about other local hotels, but the “city will circulate [a notice] at some point” to them all.

Sprouse at the hotel industry group noted that Kemp’s order applies to hotel with such provisions as social distancing.

“That said, there is much confusion on what is allowed and what is not,” he said. “… Perhaps in this case there is confusion about what is allowed. Our interpretation is that shelter is a necessity.”

Meanwhile, Los Vecinos continues to work with the Bloom tenants about the carbon monoxide situation, Cohen Morris said. As of the afternoon of April 4, it was unclear whether they would need to find accommodations elsewhere again. If the roommates still need help, Cohen Morris said, “…I imagine Hampton will be giving us free accommodations at some point.”