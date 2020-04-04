With shelter-in-place rules and social distancing advice, area residents are devising new ways to socialize on newly low-traffic streets.

On Statewood Road in North Buckhead, the neighborhood came up a way to keep kids entertained: a giant game of hopscotch.

The squares are chalked on both sides of the entire length of the roughly 1,500-foot-long street, according to local resident Sally Silver, also known as an aide to City Councilmember Howard Shook. The kids can play while separate from each other, and the adults do some socially distanced hanging out at curbside.

Photos by Sally Silver.

Has your neighborhood invented a fun — and safe — way to enjoy the street in accordance with social distancing rules? Let us know at editor@reporternewspapers.net.