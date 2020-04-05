The Atlanta Speech School in Buckhead is offering free online preschool to families anywhere amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“During this crisis, schools are closed, and families like yours are having to find new ways to keep learning at home,” a post on the website said. “We know it’s not easy, and we’re here to help.”

By enrolling, parents will receive weekly emails with access to video lessons and activities tailored for toddlers (18 months-2 years old) and preschoolers (3 – 4 years old).

Learning videos are released Monday through Thursday that include story reads; songs; and enrichment activities for parents and their children to participate in together; and special activities are released on Fridays, according to the website. Most lessons are video-based.

The classes began on March 30 and can be accessed on the website.

For more information, visit coxcampus.org/onlinepreschool.