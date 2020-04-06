Elaborating on its pandemic message of “Brookhaven Strong,” the city is holding an art contest with that theme.

The contest, for “all ages and skill levels” in any media, will offer restaurant gift cards as prizes, according to a city press release.

“This contest is a fun way to exhibit patriotism, honor the brave first responders who sustain normalcy in these unprecedented times, and/or show pride in the community,” the press release said.

The artwork must include the hashtag “#BrookhavenStrong” and must have a theme that is “patriotic, uplifting, and/or feature[s] a tribute for first responders, doctors, nurses or anyone in the medical field, or those providing crucial services, such as food delivery or sanitation.”

A panel of judges will pick three winners in five age categories: 0-5; 6-10; 11-14; 15-18; and 19 and older. The prizes are restaurant gift cards of $100, $50 and $25 value, provided by Explore Brookhaven, the city’s convention and visitors bureau.

To enter, contestants must submit a photo of the work with their name and age group to News@BrookhavenGa.gov by 5 p.m. April 17. Winners will be announced April 24.

The contest judges include: Kelly Marsh of the Brookhaven Arts Festival and Brookhaven Arts Advisory Committee; Elizabeth Peterson Jennings, director of the Oglethorpe University Art Museum and a member of the arts advisory committee; Erin Warner, an art instructor at Montgomery Elementary School; Anne Irwin of Anne Irwin Fine Art and an arts advisory committee member; Victoria Sasine, an art instructor at Ashford Park Elementary School; and Katherine Watters, STEM coach at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School.

The contest follows an April 2 virtual sing-along of the national anthem, also dubbed “Brookhaven Strong,” hosted by the city. That effort was created by City Councilmember Linley Jones.

“We wanted to give our artists an outlet to show their appreciation for those helping us every day and to honor and capture their bravery and courage,” said Jones in the press release about the art contest. “The goal is for the art to not only show the hope we are feeling, but also serve as a heartfelt, artistic ‘thank you’ to those serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle.”