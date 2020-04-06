Buckhead’s Lenbrook senior residential complex was among 47 statewide announced as having COVID-19 “outbreaks” by the Georgia Department of Public Health in a weekly report that debuted April 3. But Lenbrook says its situation was a single staff member who was flagged by a screening before entering, and no other cases have been reported.

The staff member, or “associate,” was last in contact with residents and other staff on March 19, according to Lenbrook in a report on a website with regular updates, lenbrookalerts.org. The positive COVID-19 test for the staff member was reported on March 21.

“The associate was flagged during our routine screening at our guard house, was subsequently tested and is now self-isolating at home and seems to be doing well,” said the Lenbrook update.

Screenings since then have found no other cases, Lenbrook said.

Lenbrook said it communicated the alerts to its community, including through a March 22 in-house “town hall” meeting.

Lenbrook, located at 3747 Peachtree Road near the Brookhaven border, was among six local long-term care facilities for seniors and others that appeared on the DPH list. The others were Berman Commons in Dunwoody; Orchard at Brookhaven; Sandy Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center; and two facilities directly on the Brookhaven border, King’sBridge Retirement Community and PruittHealth of Brookhaven.

Jewish HomeLife, the operator of Berman Commons, previously reported that four residents and six staff members there had tested positive for COVID-19.

Jewish HomeLife also reported two residents in two of its independent living facilities had tested positive. The state’s list does not include independent living facilities.

The other facilities did not respond to comment requests.