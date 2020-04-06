The Sandy Springs City Council approved a $750,000 purchase of property on North Island Ferry Road, adding land for future park use at a March 17 virtual meeting.

The property at 8901 North Island Ferry Road consists of approximately 6.58 acres with 370 feet of Chattahoochee River frontage. The property is adjacent to the Island Ferry Unit of the Chattahoochee River National Area.

The city did not respond immediately to a comment request about whether the park will be a city park or an addition to the national park. The owner of the property is Natalie Roach, who could not be reached for comment.

Acquisition of river access property within city limits is identified as a priority within the city’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan. It is also a recommendation of the Recreation and Parks Master Plan, which was released in February 2019. The city will use the impact fee fund to pay for the property.

City staff anticipates the need for up to $100,000 for professional services and contingency related to the property acquisition, according to a city memo, so the proposed budget amendment allocates a total of $850,000 from the impact fee fund.

Impact fees are intended to offset the increased costs the city pays to support new developments with services such as policing or infrastructure such as roads and sidewalks. In Sandy Springs, separate fees go to transportation, public safety and parks and recreation, with an amount that may vary depending on the development’s type and size.