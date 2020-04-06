The Sandy Springs City Council is slated to consider a purchase of an auto shop for $1.8 million at an April 7 meeting. The property was previously pegged as a “preferred location” for the city’s cultural center in a request for proposals.

According to a city memo, the property at 151 Hilderbrand Drive is currently a BMW auto repair business called Buckhead Motor Works. The property consists of approximately a half-acre at the corner of Blue Stone Road and Hilderbrand Drive and is in “close proximity to City Springs,” the city’s art complex, a city staff memo said.

The city did not immediately respond to a comment request about its plans if the purchase is approved. Lawrence Burdett, the owner of Buckhead Motor Works, could not be reached for a comment request.

The city’s request for proposals for the cultural center was released in June 2018 and showed its “preferred location” as Buckhead Motor Works, as well as a house owned by the city that is a part of Heritage Sandy Springs, a history and culture nonprofit. In a 2016 master plan, Heritage identified its part of that site as a possible location for a new museum for its own exhibits.

In November 2018, the city privately approved an architecture firm’s contract of $153,900 to create designs for a cultural center, which the city has said would house several local groups and, potentially, a new state Holocaust memorial. City officials said at the time that no specific location had been determined and a presentation showed a general area of several blocks surrounding City Springs.

The April 7 council meeting will broadcast live online via Zoom Webinar at spr.gs/council4720.