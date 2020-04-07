The city of Dunwoody and Perimeter Community Improvement Districts have debuted a new signalized, mid-block crosswalk on Hammond Drive to improve pedestrian safety and walkability in the area.

“This will be an important addition as we begin to emerge from the current COVID-19 crisis,” Mayor Lynn Deutsch said in a press release. “The area is quiet now, but this crosswalk is ready to go when vehicular and pedestrian traffic begin to pick up.”

The crosswalk is located on Hammond Drive between State Farm’s Park Center campus on the south side and the new Twelve24 building, Perimeter Mall and the Dunwoody MARTA Station on the north side. The crosswalk includes a pedestrian refuge island in the median and a traffic signal that gives a red light to drivers when a pedestrian pushes the button to cross Hammond Drive.

The Hammond mid-block crosswalk project was identified by the city and the PCIDs to improve safety on a busy thoroughfare where pedestrian traffic is growing. The addition of new high-rise office buildings and the proximity to the MARTA station and Perimeter Mall made the area a priority, the release said.

“The Hammond mid-block project is a welcome addition to the changing landscape immediately surrounding Perimeter Mall,” Perimeter Mall Senior General Manager Bill Baker said in the release. “It’s a gateway of sorts supporting a more walkable mindset for the area immediately surrounding MARTA’s Dunwoody Station.”

The project used federal funds administered by MARTA to cover 80% of construction costs. The PCIDs paid the remaining portion of construction costs and all engineering costs. The total cost of the project was $490,000.

“The PCIDs is thrilled to have great partners in the City of Dunwoody and MARTA,” PCIDs Executive Director Ann Hanlon said in the release. “This project will provide a safe crossing for pedestrians in an area of Perimeter that is quickly transforming into a transit-oriented entertainment hub.”

A ribbon-cutting with officials from MARTA, the PCIDs and the city will be held at a later date and upon the completion of road resurfacing of Hammond Drive.