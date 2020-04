Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst will discuss the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and other topics in an April 16 virtual town hall.

The town hall, scheduled to run 6-7 p.m., will be held via video conference and broadcast live on the city’s Facebook’s page at facebook.com/BrookhavenGAgov.

Residents will be able to offer questions and comments live via Facebook and by emailing publiccomment@brookhavenga.gov.