Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the statewide shelter-in-place order through April 30 and is suspending all short-term vacation rentals of homes as well.

Kemp announced the new orders in a televised press conference April 8.

The short-term rental suspension begins at midnight April 9 and extends through 11:59 p.m. on April 30. It applies to home rentals of 30 days or less, with exceptions for hotels, motels, campgrounds, commercial leasing and rentals intended as the lessee’s primary place of residence. Rental deals done before April 9 will still be valid.

Kemp said he is calling up an additional 1,000 members of the Georgia National Guard to assist with programs. He also announced stricter rules for long-term care facilities for seniors, including a ban on visitors except for “compassionate care,” in-room dining service only, cancelation of group activities, and screenings of all employees before starting shifts.

Kemp announced the orders the same day he and other state officials said his emergency powers for the coronavirus pandemic will be extended through May 30.