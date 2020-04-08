Piedmont Healthcare, whose flagship Piedmont Atlanta Hospital is in Buckhead, is seeking donations to two funds to support its coronavirus pandemic responses.

The COVID-19 Infrastructure Fund supports new facilities and hospital operations. The Daycare Support Fund is for a new in-house system of daycare options for hospital staff.

With a fundraising target of $10 million, the COVID-19 Infrastructure Support Fund is already helping to pay for the early opening of part of the new Marcus Tower at Piedmont Atlanta.

Other uses for the fund are drive-thru testing sites; reconfiguring labs for on-site COVID-19 testing; hospital modifications to increase intensive care unit capacity; and “equipment, technology and operating costs,” which includes buying ventilators and protective gear.

For more about the funds, see the Piedmont Healthcare website here.