The Spruill Center for the Arts and the city of Dunwoody are holding a contest to solicit designs for a decorative painting or mural in the plaza of the Spruill Center’s Chamblee-Dunwoody Road Education Center.

The prize is a $100 Visa gift card.

The contest focuses on the steps and an open area of the plaza behind the Spruill Center’s building at 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and the attached Dunwoody Library, a branch of the DeKalb County system.

Entrants can submit their designs using a copy of the photo shown in this story to Spruill Center CEO Alan Mothner at amothner@spruillarts.org. The entry deadline is end of the day on April 17.

The contest winner will have to sign paperwork related to usage of the design, according to Mothner. The Spruill Center is one of the organizations currently negotiating with the artist behind the iconic “Everything Will Be OK” mural following a usage dispute in a yard-sign fundraiser.