Livable Buckhead is bringing back a walking contest scheduled for the month of May in a new virtual form, pairing physical exercise with such activities as “mindful” videos and a Zoom-enabled trivia event.

Last year, the nonprofit debuted the “buckheadWALKS!” program, offered prizes to individual and team participants who logged the longest walking distances during the month after signing up with a private fitness-tracking service.

The new, pandemic-period version will still involve hitting the sidewalks (or PATH400), with a day where participants must walk or run at least 2 miles. But it includes other daily virtual activities where participation will count for point-scoring.

They include a “Virtual Scavenger Hunt,” “Mindful Mondays,” a “Thursday Toast & Trivia,” and virtual walks, including a Buckhead tour.

A variety of prizes will be given in various categories, including a team grand prize of a $250 Simon’s restaurant gift card and an individual grand prize of a $150 Fifth Group Restaurants gift card, a two-night stay at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta hotel and tickets to the Buckhead Theatre.

For full details, see the Livable Buckhead website here.