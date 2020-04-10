A relaunch of the Atlanta History Center’s 1996 Summer Olympics exhibit and the “buckheadRUN!” 5K races are among the latest events to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reinvented Olympics exhibit at the History Center in Buckhead was scheduled for July to coincide with the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Now the Olympics has been delayed by the pandemic until 2021. And the exhibit’s opening is as well, currently scheduled for Sept. 18, according to History Center spokesperson Howard Pousner.

The 5K run hosted by Livable Buckhead debuted last year, drawing about 260 runners. It was scheduled to have its second annual appearance on May 30. The run is now postponed with a new date to be announced, according to Livable Buckhead spokesperson Tracy Paden.

A related walking program for the month of May is reappearing this year in virtual form.