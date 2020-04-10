The Atlanta Police Department has nine officers out sick after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a weekly report issued April 10.

Two other officers who had COVID-19 have recovered and returned to work, as have “almost 100 officers who were quarantined at varying times, and for varying reasons,” according to the APD report.

APD has said it will not release information about officers with COVID-19, including the precincts to which they were assigned.

APD says its calls for service remain down during the pandemic and that its response ability remains the same.