The city of Brookhaven has canceled an Easter Bunny Parade scheduled for April 11 after deciding it would be a danger to social distancing requirements during the pandemic.

“This was supposed to be a small, simple and safe event, but as the popularity increased, we had to make the call out of an abundance of caution and concern,” said Mayor John Ernst in a press release.

The parade was intended to to replace egg hunts and other activities the city canceled due to the pandemic. It was to feature a costumed character riding in the back of a police pickup truck, accompanied by a line of other police vehicles, on a long route through the city.