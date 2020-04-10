Dunwoody has launched an online survey about public art as a part of the city’s “Create Dunwoody” arts master plan.

The plan, completed in 2018, includes a vision for public art and provides a roadmap for the city to support public art projects, a statement said.

The survey is being led by the city and consultant Todd Bressi, who specializes in public art, placemaking and urban design, a statement said.

The survey asks several questions, including how Dunwoody can benefit from public art, what areas of the city provide the best opportunities for public art and what kind of public art residents would like to see.

The survey can be found here. The deadline for responses is May 15.

CREATE Dunwoody, a nonprofit board of arts supporters dedicated to putting public art throughout the city, came out of the master plan discussions. The organization remains separate from the city, but will have a role in public art, according to city spokesperson Jennifer Boettcher.

CREATE Dunwoody last year proposed the “Everything Will Be OK” mural at the Spruill Gallery to be used as the prototype for public art in the city. The City Council considered the idea, but ultimately rejected it as too restrictive.



Boettcher said that after a September meeting with the CREATE Dunwoody board, city staff was going “back to the drawing board” to find a better way to define public art. CREATE Dunwoody is now one of the organizations in talks with the original “Everything Will Be OK” artist in a dispute over usage rights.

