The Fulton County School System has limited its meal distribution program due to recently suggested mask-wearing precautions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC now says essential employees working amid the pandemic should wear face masks while in the workplace.

“Based upon these precautions and the limited quantities of available masks at this time, the school system will only be providing meals on Wednesday, April 15 for next week,” a statement from FCS said.

The meals will include five days of breakfasts and lunches in one package, according to the district. Meal distributions will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 21 locations, listed here. Distributions are canceled for Monday and Friday.

Locally, families can pick up at Lake Forest Elementary School at 5920 Sandy Springs Circle; Ison Springs Elementary School at 8261 Ison Road; and Sandy Springs Middle School at 8750 Pride Place.

“We are in the process of reevaluating our capabilities to provide masks and adhere to these new CDC recommendations for the long-term,” FCS said in the statement. “Food distribution is an important part of supporting our students, but we must balance that critical need with the health of our employees and the community. The circumstances around the pandemic continue to evolve and we must make changes as they do.”

The program started March 16 in response to the district’s closures for the coronavirus pandemic. Normally, meals are available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.