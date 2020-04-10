The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road ramp closures

April 10-16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

April 10 and 14-16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

April 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

April 10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Mount Vernon Highway, two left lanes.

April 10 and 13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between I-285 and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

April 10 and 16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, three left lanes.

April 11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Mount Vernon Highway, three right lanes.

April 12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, two left lanes.

April 13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Abernathy Road and Mount Vernon Highway, one right lane.

April 13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.

April 14-16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between I-285 and Hammond Drive, one right lane and two left lanes.

April 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, two right lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

April 10 and 13-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

April 14-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive closed.

I-285 lane closures

April 10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, one right lane.

April 11, 5 a.m.-6 p.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, one right lane.

April 14-17, 9 pm. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

April 13-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

April 14-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Other traffic changes

On April 13, 15 and 17, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On April 13, 15 and 17, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On April 13, 15 and 17, 1:30-2 p.m., Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.