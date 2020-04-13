Buckhead’s Atlanta History Center is bringing back some of its pandemic-posted talks with prominent authors in virtual form, along with other new online programming.

The virtual author talks begin April 15 at 7 p.m. with New York Times reporter Jennifer Steinhauer discussing her book “The Firsts: The Inside Story of the Women Reshaping Congress.”

All of the talks will be led by Virginia Prescott, the host of the Georgia Public Broadcasting program “On Second Thought.” And they’re all free and held via the teleconference service Zoom.

Other author talks include:

In other online offerings, the History Center has begun virtual “field trips” and and displays selections from its exhibits on its “Museum from Home” page.

Metro Atlanta residents have a chance to contribute to the History Center through the new “Corona Collective” program, an effort to document the current historical moment of the coronavirus pandemic.