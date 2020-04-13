Dunwoody’s massive 4th of July Parade is confirmed for its Independence Day date, organizers say, pending any new legal prohibition or official medical recommendation about the coronavirus pandemic.

“Let’s march on!” said parade co-chair Pam Talmadge, who is also a Dunwoody City Council member, in an April 13 email.

She said the decision to go ahead as scheduled was partly influenced by other major July 4 events remaining on track for now, including the Peachtree Road Race and Marietta’s Independence Day celebration.

The current statewide shelter-in-place order is effective through April 30, and the emergency powers under which Gov. Brian Kemp issued it runs through May 13.

Talmadge said the parade date will stick pending any extended or new legal restriction on such gatherings or a new “recommendation from the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] that it would be reckless/unsafe to host an event like this.”

If the parade does happen as scheduled, she said, it likely will have such precautions as “asking parade spectators to spread themselves out” and putting a larger distance between the tents of sponsors and vendors.

Penny Forman is the other co-chair of the event, whose presenting sponsors include the Dunwoody Homeowners Association and the Dunwoody Reporter.