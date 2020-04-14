The Dunwoody Development Authority will discuss a “Small Business Grant Program” and updates on two major projects at an April 15 special called meeting.

The agenda includes legal agreement updates with two major Perimeter Center projects for which the authority recently approved large tax breaks: High Street, which is slated for a $19 million abatement, and Perimeter Marketplace, which is slated for a $2.3 million abatement.

The meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m., will be held via the Zoom teleconference service and by phone. To join via Zoom, click here. By phone, call either of the following numbers and using the webinar ID 952 2619 9446: 312-6266799 or 929-205-6099.