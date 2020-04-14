Three of the seven Democrats vying to challenge Republican incumbent David Perdue for a U.S. Senate seat will appear in an April 20 virtual candidate forum co-hosted by a local political group.

Jon Ossoff, Sarah Riggs Amico and Teresa Tomlinson will appear in the forum, which comes ahead of the June 9 primary election. The host will be Halie Soifer, executive director of the Washington, D.C.-based Jewish Democratic Council of America, a forum co-sponsor.

The other sponsoring organization is the Jewish Democratic Women’s Salon of Atlanta, which was formed by Sandy Springs residents in 2012.

The forum, conducted via the Zoom teleconferencing service, will be free and open to anyone, but registration is required at tiny.cc/GASenateForum. The forum is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Registrants can submit questions for the candidates via email.

Both of Georgia’s seats in the U.S. Senate are on the Nov. 3 ballot. Perdue is seeking re-election. Other Democrats seeking the nomination to challenge him are Marckeith DeJesus, Maya Dillard-Smith, Tricia Carpenter McCracken and James Knox. Libertarian Shane Hazel is also in the race.

The other Senate seat is held by Republican Kelly Loeffler. That race has drawn both Republican and Democratic challengers. Valerie Habif of the Jewish Democratic Women’s Salon said her group is working on a forum for some of the Democrats in that race as well.