The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.
Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.
Abernathy Road lane closures
April 19, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., westbound between Glenlake Parkway and Glenridge Drive, one right lane.
Ga. 400 ramp closures
April 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road eastbound closed.
April 20-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.
April 21-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Ga. 400 lane closures
April 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two right lanes.
April 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, two right lanes.
April 17-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between I-285 and Hammond Drive, one right lane.
April 20-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between I-285 and Hammond Drive, one right lane.
April 21-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Mount Vernon Highway and North Springs MARTA Station, two right lanes.
April 21-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes.
I-285 ramp closures
April 17-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.
April 23-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive closed.
April 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road closed.
I-285 lane closures
April 18, 5 to 6 p.m., westbound between Long Island Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, one right lane.
April 23-25, 9 pm. to 5 a.m., westbound between Glenridge Drive and Roswell road, two left lanes.
April 23-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, three left lanes.
April 24, 9 pm. to 5 a.m., westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, three left lanes.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures
April 17-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures
April 17-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.
Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures
April 17, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., southbound between Lake Hearn Drive and I-285, one right lane.
Other traffic changes
On April 20, 22 and 24, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On April 20, 22 and 24, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On April 20, 22 and 24, 1:30-2 p.m., Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On April 23, 9 pm. to 5 a.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).
On April 24, 9 pm. to 5 a.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).