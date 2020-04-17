The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road lane closures

April 19, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., westbound between Glenlake Parkway and Glenridge Drive, one right lane.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

April 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road eastbound closed.

April 20-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

April 21-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

April 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two right lanes.

April 17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, two right lanes.

April 17-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between I-285 and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

April 20-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between I-285 and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

April 21-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Mount Vernon Highway and North Springs MARTA Station, two right lanes.

April 21-24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

April 17-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

April 23-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive closed.

April 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road closed.

I-285 lane closures

April 18, 5 to 6 p.m., westbound between Long Island Drive and Mount Vernon Highway, one right lane.

April 23-25, 9 pm. to 5 a.m., westbound between Glenridge Drive and Roswell road, two left lanes.

April 23-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, three left lanes.

April 24, 9 pm. to 5 a.m., westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, three left lanes.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

April 17-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

April 17-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

April 17, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., southbound between Lake Hearn Drive and I-285, one right lane.

Other traffic changes

On April 20, 22 and 24, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On April 20, 22 and 24, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On April 20, 22 and 24, 1:30-2 p.m., Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On April 23, 9 pm. to 5 a.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On April 24, 9 pm. to 5 a.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).