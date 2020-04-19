The city of Sandy Springs may spend $465,000 on one of the houses marked for “displacement” in its controversial concept to widen and remake part of Hammond Drive.

The City Council on April 21 will consider making the purchase of 6026 Kayron Drive from Emily and Matthew Langford, according to city documents.

The city has already spent roughly $9 million in recent years to buy 26 properties for the potential widening of Hammond between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive.

In February, the city unveiled the design concept for a drastic remake of that section of the road. It includes expanding it from two lanes to four with a grassy median; adding two large roundabouts at major intersections; and putting a pedestrian walkway underneath the road. The design could affect 80 residential and commercial properties with either displacement or right of way takings, according to city officials.

The City Council has yet to review the design and give the go-ahead for further, more detailed planning. The original timeline had the concept going before the council in late April, but that does not appear to be happening yet.

At some of the residential properties the city previously acquired, it has saved the houses and rented them at bargain rates to police officers or firefighters in an affordable housing pilot program. The 6026 Kayron house could be used in that program, according to city documents.