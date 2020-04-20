One of five Democrats seeking to challenge Republican incumbent Nancy Jester for the DeKalb County Commission District 1 seat is dropping out of the race.

Breeanna Bellinger said in an email that she has “withdrawn from the race.” She cited a limited ability to fundraise and the inability to canvass or network, apparently due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The other Democrats who filed for the race are MD Nasser, Robert Patrick, Ben Truman and Cynthia Yaxon. They will compete in the June 9 primary election, with the winner facing Jester on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

The District 1 seat represents Dunwoody and part of Brookhaven, among other communities.